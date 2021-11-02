Ed Sheeran's Net Worth Goes Hand in Hand With His Musical Talent

Ed didn’t always have a massive net worth of $200 million. Prior to becoming so successful, he was born and raised in England and sang in the local choir. When he picked up the guitar as a youngster, he realized how passionate he was about making music. He started writing the lyrics to his own songs as a high school student and eventually, was able to receive an acceptance letter into the National Youth Theater.

The first time he released a collection of music was in 2004, when he did so on his own. Even though the world didn’t catch on to his music back then, he was already paving the way for his own bright future. During a Los Angeles visit in 2010, Jamie Foxx was impressed by Ed’s voice and offered him free recording space.

Everyone has to start somewhere and Ed’s rise to the top was no different. At this point, he’s sold over 150 million records worldwide and is not slowing down anytime soon.