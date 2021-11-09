Will Emmanuelle Vaugier Be Back in Time for the ‘Supergirl' Finale?

Who did Canadian actress Emmanuelle Vaugier play in the CW series Supergirl ? The hit series will conclude on Nov. 9 after six seasons. Multiple characters are rumored to be returning for the highly-anticipated Supergirl series finale.

Will Emmanuelle's character Peggy Bishop make a return appearance? Emmanuelle appeared in the Season 6 episode, "Mxy in the Middle," not only as Peggy Bishop but also as Margaret Bishop.

Margaret Bishop was a friend of Lena Luthor's (Katie McGrath) real mother, Elizabeth Walsh. Peggy and Margaret were pivotal players in Lena Luthor's quest to find out more about her mother. As a result, Lena learned that her mother was a witch and passed down her magical abilities to her.