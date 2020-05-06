'Ghost Hunters' Investigated Galena Marine Hospital and Things Got Spooky

Note: I'm a member of the Ghost Hunters team, but all of the thoughts and opinions expressed in this article are entirely my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my other team members, Pilgrim Studios, or A&E.

The biggest question people have whenever we investigate a new location on the show is simple: Is the place haunted?

When it comes to the Galena Marine Hospital, it's got a lot of things going for it that would have people assuming it was before they even ever stepped foot inside.