Here Are All of the Deets on Gemma Owen's Stunning Necklace From 'Love Island U.K.'

Even though we're all crying over the end of this season of Love Island U.K., that doesn't mean that there isn't still plenty to take away from it all. Yes, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned the winners, but Gemma and Luca Bish stunned in second place, largely thanks to the outfit Gemma had on. She donned a dazzling gold necklace covered in X's, but where is it from?