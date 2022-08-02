Here Are All of the Deets on Gemma Owen's Stunning Necklace From 'Love Island U.K.'
Millions of fans worldwide know Love Island U.K. for its sun-kissed promises of finding love in a tropical paradise. But over the years the show has transcended from simply a reality dating show into a whole universe with devout fans and participants that often become genuine stars beyond the show thanks to their role in it all.
Aside from beautiful people and picturesque surroundings, the stars of Love Island U.K. often have some interesting fashion choices that keen fans try to pick up on. The latest and greatest instance of this was when star Gemma Owen wore a necklace that turned heads on the show. So, where is it from? Let's unpack what we know.
Where is Gemma Owen's gold necklace from?
Even though we're all crying over the end of this season of Love Island U.K., that doesn't mean that there isn't still plenty to take away from it all. Yes, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned the winners, but Gemma and Luca Bish stunned in second place, largely thanks to the outfit Gemma had on. She donned a dazzling gold necklace covered in X's, but where is it from?
Unfortunately, it doesn't seem as though Gemma's preferred necklace is available for sale anywhere as of the time of writing. Show participants often bring their own jewelry to wear while filming, and this particular piece is assumedly out of Gemma's personal collection and remains unidentified.
A quick glance online gives us some information about where the necklace could be from. World-renowned jeweler Tiffany & Co. has had an ongoing collaboration with artist Jean Schlumberger over the last four decades, and it's entirely possible given Jean's tendencies to use X's as a part of jewelry that Gemma's necklace could be vintage from that collection.
Don't fret if you wanted a necklace like Gemma's, however, as the internet is full of dupes that somewhat resemble the stunning piece that the reality star was wearing. Admittedly, these dupes likely cost thousands less than whatever it is Gemma is wearing.
One particular option available on Etsy is this cute gold beaded bracelet adorned with X's. It's the closest affordable alternative to Gemma's design that we could find, and it even comes with a matching bracelet!