Comedian Kevin Hart Will Appear as a Guest Shark on Season 13 of ‘Shark Tank’

Nirav Tolia will also be joining as a guest investor on Season 13 of Shark Tank. Nirav is an über-successful entrepreneur who was a student at Stanford University before going to work for Yahoo! He then went on to found his own businesses, including Epinions and, most notably, the app Nextdoor. Nirav is the app's co-founder, which enables users to connect with others living in their neighborhood and share information.

Per his company Nextdoor, "In the United States, nearly 1 in 3 households turn to Nextdoor to access trusted information, give and get help, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services, according to the company."

According to Apuone, the social media app guru is worth $50 million. Nirav, who knows all about startups, will most likely be on the lookout for the next technology game-changer on Shark Tank.

Season 13 of Shark Tank premieres Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.