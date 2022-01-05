We're Pretty Sure Someone Cursed the Harry Potter Reunion Special

This autograph would have probably taken place during the filming of Order of the Phoenix when Daniel was 17, and Helena was 40. He started the autograph strong with a little jokey wordplay, then finished with a bit of cheeky flirting. Daniel essentially fessed up to having a crush on Helena when he wrote, "I do love you and I just wish I had been born 10 years earlier, I might have been in with a chance. Lots of love and thanks for being cool." Honestly, some grown men should take note!