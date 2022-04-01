'House of the Dragon' Brings Us Back to Westeros With a Star-Studded Cast

'House of the Dragon' Brings Us Back to Westeros With a Star-Studded CastBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Apr. 1 2022, Published 9:12 a.m. ET
We're gearing up for our return to Westeros in the upcoming House of the Dragon. The prequel series is set 200 years before the events Game of Thrones. The HBO series was once a cultural high fantasy phenomenon that is now known for its notoriously divisive final season. The prequel series will mainly focus on the Targaryen family, and the clan is being portrayed by a cast of familiar faces and newer names.
Like Game of Thrones before it, House of the Dragon adapts a novel by George R.R. Martin called Fire and Blood. The series will revolve around the oppressive regime of House Targaryen over Westeros and the events leading up to a civil war amongst the family known in Westerosi history as the "Dance of the Dragons." Brief teasers have given us a glimpse into the main cast of the series, who look ready to take what is theirs with fire and blood.
Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen
This award-winning actor both on screen and on stage is known for his roles in shows like Peaky Blinders on Netflix and The Outsider on HBO. He stars in House of the Dragon as the fifth king of the Seven Kingdoms. Viserys is known as one of the kindest in the Targaryen line, which is saying a lot since the family will come to be known as intense oppressors down the line.
Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen
Matt Smith will portray Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir apparent to the Iron Throne and Viserys's brother. Matt is perhaps best known as the 11th Doctor in the popular BBC series Doctor Who.
In the HBO series, Daemon is a powerful warrior who specializes in riding dragons.
Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen
Emma previously had a starring role in the short-lived Prime Video series Truth Seekers. She will portray Rhaenyra, King Viserys's firstborn child who has aspirations of becoming the first queen of the Seven Kingdoms.
Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower
Olivia previously appeared in starring roles for productions like Bates Motel and Ready Player One. Her latest role places her in the Red Keep as part of Viserys's inner circle.
Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria
Before House of the Dragon, Sonoya previously starred in the 2020 FX series Devs. She also had minor roles in films like La La Land and Crazy Rich Asians.
In the HBO series, she is a dancer who eventually earns the trust of Prince Daemon.
Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower
Rhys stars in the series as Ser Otto. He serves as the Hand of the King, the trusted companion of Viserys. He is also locked in bitter political rivalry with Daemon.
The actor recently reprised his role as Marvel villain "The Lizard" in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
'House of the Dragon' features many players.
The series also stars Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, a former candidate for queen regent before being passed over for her cousin, Viserys. Fabian Frankel portrays Ser Criston Cole, a swordsman from the Dornish Marches. Steve Toussaint portrays the famous seafarer Lord Corlys Velaryon.
House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO on Aug. 21.