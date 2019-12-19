Savannah Guthrie Says She'll Return to 'Today' After the Holidays

Fans of The Today Show know that regular host Savannah Guthrie has been mostly absent from the end-of-the-year episodes of the show. At the end of November, her co-hosts revealed that she was taking some time off to undergo eye surgery, caused by an accident she had playing with her 3-year-old son. So how is Savannah doing, and when will she be returning to the Today show?

How is Savannah Guthrie doing? She said recovery has been slow, but she'll be back after the holidays. Almost a month after her surgery, Savannah called in to the Today show to give an update on her recovery, saying that she should be back to the show soon. "Everything is just as it should be," she said. "I don't have my vision back yet, but I'm going to get it back. And everything's on track... I'm so grateful."

Source: Getty Images

While she had hoped to be back to the show before Christmas, Savannah said that it looks like it'll be longer than that, putting her return date sometime after the holidays. "I was kind of wishing I could come at the end of this week, but the truth is I still can't see out of that right eye and also it looks a little weird," Savannah said. "When the surgery was first done I looked like I got punched in the face. It was very swollen. Now it looks pretty normal, but I can't see."

But she also says that being home has been good for her, and she's been taking some time to relax while she recovers. "I actually just binge-watched some Netflix a couple of times when I was laying there on my back," she said. "I had a massage therapist come over and give me a massage... And then in between, when I was allowed to just go about my business, then I organized some drawers... It's been kind of nice to be at home."

Savannah lost the vision in her right eye because of the accident. Savannah revealed that her eye surgery was a result of an accident she had while playing with her son, Charley. The boy threw a toy at her, which managed to hit her in the eye, causing her to lose vision in it. "[The toy] has a really pointed edge and he threw it right at me," she said. "And then I lost my vision in my right eye about 24 hours later, and then it turned out to be kind of serious."