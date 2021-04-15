Don't Worry 'General Hospital' Fans, Harrison Chase Isn't Going Anywhere

During more recent episodes of General Hospital, Chase sadly was caught up in some serious drama between Peter August and Hamilton Finn. The former has been plotting to get revenge on Hamilton, and it backfired on Chase, actually setting off the sequence of events that brought about the rumor of his departure, to begin with.

Fans of the show are very familiar with the duo's beef, and Peter finally figured that the best way to get at Hamilton would be by poisoning his drink. However, once the deed was done, a serious mix-up occurred: Chase accidentally drank the poisoned beverage.

The next few episodes focused on Chase's recovery, and thankfully, he seems fully poised to continue his role on the show for a long time into the future.

Episodes of General Hospital air weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.