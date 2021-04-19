Will Jackie Chan Become Marvel's Newest Villain in 'Shang-Chi'?

One of our favorites, Awkwafina, will be playing the role of Katy in Shang-Chi , and we can’t wait. Bringing Awkwafina into the MCU is giving us exactly what we’ve been waiting for, as she has the perfect sense of humor and courageous audacity combined. Simu Liu will be starring in the title role. Many of us know him from Kim’s Convenience as Jung.

And even though Jackie Chan will not be starring in Marvel’s newest installment, one member of his stunt crew, Andy Cheng, will be taking part in the production of Shang-Chi. This is major news since he’ll be able to bring over some of Jackie Chan’s trademark styles.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters Sept. 3, 2021.