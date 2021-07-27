'The Exorcist' Revival Features the Mom From the Original — Will Linda Blair Be in It Too?

Most horror fans would agree that movies like The Exorcist walked so other movies like The Conjuring and Insidious could run. And now that Peacock and Universal Pictures announced a new franchise featuring a revival of The Exorcist movies, longtime fans want to know if Linda Blair will be in any of them.

Linda starred in the original Exorcist movie and its 1977 sequel Exorcist II: The Heretic as Regan MacNeil. In the first movie, she's the focus of demonic possession and in the second movie, Regan is being monitored by a psychiatric doctor and doesn't remember any of the events of her exorcism in the previous movie. She's approached by a priest who hypnotizes her to understand how one of the priests who performed her exorcism died.

In a way, it would be hard to imagine more Exorcist movies without Linda. The image of her being possessed is iconic. And the actress who played her mother in the original two films, Ellen Burstyn, is also set to appear in the new movies. By that logic, Linda reprising her role as Regan, as an adult this time, makes total sense. But will Linda Blair return yet again?

There are going to be three new 'Exorcist' movies. Peacock and Universal Pictures are working on not one, not two, but three new Exorcist movies for a brand new trilogy. After the second Exorcist movie was released, there was a third, but because it didn't acknowledge the events of the second movie, some fans don't quite recognize that installment. Article continues below advertisement Source: Warner Bros. This time around, Peacock and Universal Pictures are intent on creating a trilogy that takes place within the same universe in one linear timeline. And, according to The New York Times, the deal is rumored to be worth more than $400 million. With the first movie set to premiere in theaters, the other two could be available on Peacock before their own theatrical releases. Article continues below advertisement

Is Linda Blair in 'The Exorcist' revival? Although Ellen Burstyn is reprising her role as Chris MacNeil, Linda has so far said she won't be in any of the three films. "To all my fans asking about my involvement in the new Exorcist reboot, as of now there has not been any discussion about me participating or reprising my role," Linda wrote in a statement she shared on Twitter. "I wish all those involved the best and I appreciate the loyalty and passion the fans have for The Exorcist and my character." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Blair (@thereallindablair)