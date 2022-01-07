Here's How 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Brought Back James Doohan, aka the Original Scotty

Aaron continued to explain his process searching for the right audio. He created his own computer algorithm to find the right Star Trek scripts from the past that would work for audio in "Kobayashi." For example, Aaron knew he wanted to use key lines like, "In your own way, you are as stubborn as another captain of the Enterprise I once knew." Thanks to his algorithm, Aaron was able to find audio for Scotty and the other past Star Trek characters that fit seamlessly into Star Trek: Prodigy.