Source: Instagram

TikTok Star Almost Drowns Under a Sheet of Ice While Filming Video Stunt for Channel

Sometimes it's best not to "do it for the 'Gram" or any other social media app.

In a recent Instagram post, TikTok star Jason Clark opened up about the near-death experience he had while filming a video for his personal page. The avid adventurist attempted to swim underneath a frozen lake from one point to another, but the dangerous stunt did not go as planned. 

Posting the TikTok clip to his Instagram, he commented that while it may not seem like he was struggling in the video, he actually came pretty close to dying after quickly running out of oxygen. 