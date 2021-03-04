Former Classmates of Ji Soo Accuse South Korean Actor of School Violence

Korean actor Ji Soo (full name: Kim Ji-Soo) has issued an apology after a person who claims to be the River Where the Moon Rises star's former classmate called the South Korean celebrity out for school violence, specifically, for sexual assault and bullying.

In a handwritten note he posted on Instagram, the 27-year-old wrote, "I sincerely apologize to the people who suffered because of me. There is no excuse for my past misconduct. They were things that cannot be forgiven."

