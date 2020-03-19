John Waters "Thrilled to Be Asked" to Appear on 'SVU'

"If it is," he tweeted, "it will be oddly fine in that slot—with return performances from many perps and vics we've met this season."

"The last four eps were, this is just my opinion, very strong," Warren continued. "I think, if we end up shut down for the season, they will fold into season 22. We'll figure it out. For now just glad crew out of harm's way, worried so many are out of work, and sad fans get a truncated season."