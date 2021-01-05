'JoJo's Juice' Is Being Pulled off the Shelves Over Inappropriate Questions

Former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa has built a brand for herself that is, quite literally, all sunshine and rainbows. Known for her signature high ponytail, sparkly bows, colorful outfits, and wildly cheery personality, she has become a popular influencer for many young audiences.

JoJo has continuously maintained a very family-friendly brand, as most of the 17-year-old's fan base is significantly younger than her.