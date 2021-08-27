JoJo Siwa Will Be Part of a Same-Sex Pairing on 'DWTS' — Who Will Be Her Partner?

YouTuber JoJo Siwa is about to make DWTS history. The 18-year-old dancer, singer, and media personality will be the first to compete on the popular reality TV show as part of a same-sex duo, it was announced on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.

JoJo has considerable TV experience under her belt, having appeared on The Masked Singer, Celebrity Gogglebox USA, Dance Moms, and many others. JoJo came out as pansexual in April 2021. She and her partner, Kylie Prew, had made their relationship public in February 2021.