JoJo Siwa Will Be Part of a Same-Sex Pairing on 'DWTS' — Who Will Be Her Partner?By Leila Kozma
Aug. 27 2021, Updated 12:46 p.m. ET
YouTuber JoJo Siwa is about to make DWTS history. The 18-year-old dancer, singer, and media personality will be the first to compete on the popular reality TV show as part of a same-sex duo, it was announced on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
JoJo has considerable TV experience under her belt, having appeared on The Masked Singer, Celebrity Gogglebox USA, Dance Moms, and many others. JoJo came out as pansexual in April 2021. She and her partner, Kylie Prew, had made their relationship public in February 2021.
So, who will be JoJo Siwa's partner on Season 30 of 'Dancing With the Stars'?
One of the longest-running ballroom dancing competition shows out there, DWTS underwent a significant overhaul in 2020. Tyra Banks replaced long-time hosts Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron. The changes in creative strategy coincided with the alterations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Season 29 of the show was filmed without a live audience and JoJo's appointment marks another major step for the TV show. So, who will JoJo dance with on Season 30 of DWTS?
JoJo and Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee, who will also compete on DWTS, talked about their expectations for Season 30 in a recent episode of Good Morning America that aired on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
"I'm so happy that this is happening," JoJo said. "I'm so happy that I get to dance with another girl. This is going to make it normal for other people around the world."
JoJo didn't share further details about who her partner will be on Season 30 of DWTS.
JoJo and Suni are the first stars of DWTS Season 30 to be revealed. The rest of the lineup will be announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
The casting processes in place at DWTS had become the topic of heated discussions in 2019, when longtime pro dancers Artem Chigvintsev and Sharna Burgess were cut from Season 28 at the last minute.
In all likelihood, fans will find out more about JoJo's partner closer to the Season 30 premiere, which will air on Sept. 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.
This isn't the first time JoJo Siwa made showbiz history.
The dancer, singer, businesswoman and YouTube sensation was the youngest-ever person to compete on The Masked Singer. She performed as the T-Rex until her shock elimination in Season 3, Episode 9 of the popular show.
She will be the first person to dance with a same-sex partner on DWTS. Similar changes have recently been implemented on the British equivalent of the show, Strictly Come Dancing. Champion boxer Nicola Adams and pro dancer Katya Jones competed on Season 18 of the show in 2020. The Great British Baking Show winner John Whaite will perform as part of the first male partnership on Strictly Come Dancing, come Season 19.
Catch the Season 30 premiere of DWTS on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.