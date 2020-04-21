Julia From 'Listen to Your Heart' Isn't Letting Her Life-Threatening Illness Stop Her From Singing and Finding Love

Julia Rae, one of the contestants on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart , has an inspiring story. The 27-year-old from Pennsylvania, was born to entertain. She's a model, actress, and singer — and she is unstoppable. Even though Julia was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, a life-threatening disease, her adversity hasn't stopped her from prevailing. Her tenacity, passion, and true talent is what's making us root for her on Listen to Your Heart.

What we know about Julia's cystic fibrosis diagnosis.

On Listen to Your Heart, Julia explains, "Pretty quickly after I started working with producers, I started to get very sick from my cystic fibrosis." She added, "I landed in the hospital with a partially collapsed lung and the medications would potentially cause severe hearing loss." Her mom was the first one to break down because she knew that this illness could potentially stop her daughter from pursuing her dream of being a singer if she lost her hearing.

Source: ABC

"I actually thought I was going to die, [but] then this new medication changed my life," Julia said. "If anyone asks me if I believe in miracles, the answer is yes." She added, "When I was sick, I wondered if I'd be around long enough to make it worth finding someone...Now I'm ready to pursue music professionally, and I want to find my person." You get it, girl!

Not only is Julia pursuing her dreams of singing and finding true love, she's also the founder of Singing at the Top of My Lungs, a nonprofit organization that helps bring awareness around cystic fibrosis and helps find funding for music therapy in children's hospitals.

If you're wondering how Julia is dealing with COVID-19 (which affects those with underlying health conditions, especially those with damaged or compromised lungs) know that the singer is taking all the precautions necessary. On March 12, she posted a photo of herself in protective gear. She writes, "It’s not safe for me to do anything but self-quarantine until we have a better handle on COVID-19."