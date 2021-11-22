Julianne Hough's Work on Camera and on the Dance Floor Has Made Her a Millionaire

Most recently, Julianne has been spotted out and about with model Charlie Wilson. Not much is known about who he is outside of his modeling profile for Ursula Wiedmann Models, but he and Julianne have seemingly been getting very close lately. In photos obtained by Page Six, Julianne can be seen on the town with Charlie. The duo kissed, hugged, and joked with one another while picking up food. Despite these steamy photos, neither party has confirmed that they're officially an item just yet.