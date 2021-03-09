Kanye West's Ex-Bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, Is Working on a Tell-All Documentary

There’s no denying the level of public intrigue around rapper Kanye West . From his manic episodes and ongoing divorce with Kim Kardashian to his estranged relationship with Jay-Z and Beyoncé to his musical triumphs, there are so many layers to the star that people want to know. And while he has given us a few glimpses of his projects and accomplishments, we've only scratched the surface of what makes Kanye who he is.

And with that in mind, many people are fascinated after the news broke that Kanye’s ex-bodyguard Steve Stanulis is working on a documentary about his experience. For one, his former role granted him a level of access most could only dream about. So, there is a lot of information that only he may be privy to. Fans want to learn more about Steve and the film he's set to make.

Steve’s documentary is set to chronicle his time working with Kanye in 2016.

It’s no secret that the “Follow God” rapper is serious about having the proper security team around himself and his family. Between his scuffles with paparazzi and Kim being robbed in Paris, the rapper set out to have only the best guarding him.

And according to Page Six , Steve was that go-to guy for Kanye. The site reports that Steve worked with Kanye in 2016 and was around for some of the star’s wild incidents, including a behind-the-scenes meltdown on the set of Saturday Night Live and events such as New York Fashion Week and the Met Gala. Steve also alleged that Kanye once tipsily wandered into the wrong hotel room of an Italian dignitary at the Waldorf and almost started a fight.

All of the incidents he’s witnessed have inspired him to help make a documentary about his time with Kanye. And he claims that there is major interest from Hollywood studios about the project.

Kanye’s career/life up until now is crazy af. I can only imagine when years down the line mfs make documentaries about him. — Anderson .Paak Fan Account (@MaceInThePlace_) March 9, 2021 Source: Twitter

