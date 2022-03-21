'RHOP's' Karen Huger and Her Family Are Starring in Their Own Spinoff Special

'RHOP's' Karen Huger and Her Family Are Starring in Their Own Spinoff SpecialBy Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 21 2022, Published 6:13 p.m. ET
Ladies, gentlemen, and everyone else, the “Grande Dame” is officially taking center stage. It’s no secret that The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger is reality television gold. From her marriage with businessman Ray Huger to her shade-throwing skills, Karen has been a fan-favorite from day one. And with so many requests for a spinoff featuring the wise-cracking entrepreneur, the time has finally come!
Reports share that Karen will be starring in her own two-part spinoff special called The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion.
Karen is known to brag about her accomplished family, and fans are excited to gain more insight about her roots. So, what is this special about? When will it be released? Keep reading to find out.
‘The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion’ is a two-part spinoff special that will focus on family business and a reunion.
According to Bravo, Karen is taking her fans back home with a two-part reunion special. Starring Karen, her husband Ray, their daughter Rayvin, and Karen's family (the Woodens), the spinoff will highlight the family’s reunion in Surry County, Va. During the reunion, the family will discuss their lineage, the future of the Wooden family farm, and, of course, make memories with one another.
In the trailer, we see that Karen’s family also has some drama between them. From Ray poking fun at everyone being scared of Aunt Valerie to Karen finding out that her grandfather was biracial, the special opens up a new can of worms.
“Karen’s Aunt Val is head of the 82-acre family estate, and Karen’s cousins put her to task to speak with Val about their generational land,” a press release shared by Bravo states. “With the Grande Dame of Potomac and Val — The Grande Dame of Surry — debating the future of the land, the first priority is family. From the first family reunion, to great escapades outdoors and discovering her family’s history, Karen navigates the complicated waters of family dynamics to find out where the future of her family’s ancestral land lies."
Although the Wooden family is present to discuss serious business, the trailer proves that the bunch knows how to have a good time. From family dance battles to shooting excursions, we get to see the Grande Dame in a new light.
When is the release date for ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion’?
Even though RHOP fans have been waiting for Season 7, it appears that the wait will continue. Luckily, we’ll get an engaging dose of Karen and the Wooden family with the two-part special to tide us over.
While there is still no word on when The Real Housewives of Potomac will return, it's safe to say that Karen and her family will keep us more than entertained in the meantime.
Catch the premiere of The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion Sunday, April 17, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.