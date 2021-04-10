Keri Hilson’s Role in Lifetime’s ‘Lust’ Fulfills Her Screen Dreams

Singer Keri Hilson is about to get married on Lifetime , but her character in the TV movie Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story — which premieres on Saturday, April 10, at 8 p.m. ET — might not get a happily-ever-after.

“Tiffanie (Keri Hilson) is about to have the wedding of her dreams to her soul mate, the dashing Damon King (Tobias Truvillion),” Lifetime teases in a synopsis. “But when Damon’s old friend Trey (Durrell ‘Tank’ Babbs) arrives, fresh from prison to step in as Damon’s best man, Tiffanie’s whole world gets rocked.”