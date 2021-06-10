One 'Loki' Easter Egg Strangely Ties Loki to 'The Room' Director Tommy Wiseau

From ties into the MCU to ties to our own known history to potential hints of foreshadowing, Loki has no shortage of Easter eggs, and we’re not mad about it. In fact, these Easter eggs simply widen our understanding of the world in which Loki takes place. Since Loki is basically a time travel workplace dramedy, any extra understanding is more than welcome.

Right from the start, we follow Loki as he escapes after Endgame, but from a new perspective with some added camera angles. Then, Loki falls into the desert. Feel familiar? Yep, Tony Stark falls into the desert in almost the same way in Iron Man.

And already throughout Episode 1, Loki repeats one of his signature lines from The Avengers: “I am burdened with glorious purpose.” Could we love Loki anymore?