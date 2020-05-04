TikTok Star Loren Gray Recounts Being Sexually Assaulted at Age 12

"I want to tell you my real story," she said. "This is me, over five years ago, not long before my 13th birthday. At this time, I had my innocence stolen from me in the basement of someone I trusted. I only told one person and to this day she remains my best friend. We cried in my bathroom together for hours."

The influencer continued: "I struggled to put the pieces together as to why this had happened to me. It took two months for me to finally tell my parents. I felt dirty, hopeless, broken and worthless. I was confused and scared. I felt like it was my fault."

Loren revealed that she coped with feelings of "loneliness and isolation" by making videos, but would see comments asking if she was a "virgin" or calling the teen a "whore."