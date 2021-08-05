Andre Brunelli and K-Ci Maultsby Are About to Turn Some Heads on 'Love Island USA'By Leila Kozma
Aug. 5 2021, Published 5:10 p.m. ET
Things are about to get heated over at the Love Island USA villa.
The Casa Amor twist wrapped up only recently, but the producers appear to be wasting no time. They sent in three girls, Alana Paolucci, Bailey Marshall, and Elly Steffen, to cause some trouble and tempt away contestants like Korey Gandy from their love interests.
To make things even more gripping, two men have also joined the cast of sexy singles. What's there to know about the newcomers? Who exactly are the new guys?
Two guys joined Season 3 of 'Love Island USA' only recently.
Andre Brunelli and K-Ci Maultsby are the newest stars joining the cast of Love Island USA.
Andre is a Brazil-born, Miami-based model signed with Next Management. He recently appeared in the music video for Jennifer Lopez's "Cambia El Paso." But his personal life makes him stand out just as much as his career achievements. Andre has a 5-year-old daughter named Kylie.
"My biggest inspiration is my daughter, Kylie. I love playing with her, dancing, combing her hair," Andre said in a Facebook video. "I would like my daughter to remember that I was always there for her, that I always did my best to be a part of her day-to-day."
Andre's eyes seem to be firmly set on Olivia Kaiser, but things could change after he settles in. Let's not forget that Olivia was in the midst of establishing a strong rapport with Korey — right until Bailey came around.
K-Ci Maultsby is a barber from the San Francisco Bay Area.
A barber with an ostensible knack for traveling, K-Ci appears to spend a considerable chunk of his time between Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. Over the past few months, he regularly took to Facebook to share updates about his latest available appointments across various locations. If his approach to dating is similar to his work hustle, viewers can expect mayhem to ensue in the next few days.
Elly, Olivia, Trina Njoroge, and Cash are the most likely to fall for the newcomers.
Bailey seems to have hit it off with Korey and Jeremy Hershberg. Alana is getting on very well with Charlie Lynch — much to Cashay Proudfoot's disappointment. Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein are every bit of a power couple, while things are working out between Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada as well.
But then, things tend to change at a moment's notice inside the Love Island USA villa.
Things are about to go from messy to messier in the villa.
As a sneak peek first published by Entertainment Tonight shows, Andre wastes no time after entering the villa and immediately starts to pursue Olivia.
According to some outlets, Andre attended the University of North Georgia on a full soccer scholarship. Either way, he demonstrated impeccable multitasking skills throughout their first date, expertly kicking the ball and engaging in heavy flirtation at the same time.
While things are heating up between Andre and Olivia, the opposite is happening to Korey and Bailey.
In a particularly tense scene, Bailey assures Korey that she only started to seek out Jeremy's company to fend off the threat of having to make do without a partner. It is at this point that a realization dawns on Korey.
Meanwhile, K-Ci shares a passionate kiss with Trina, thereby casting new doubt on Cash's future on Love Island USA. As the teaser seems to suggest, Cash and Korey might end up in the same boat.