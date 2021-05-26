Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox Were Close Co-Stars — Are They Related?

In eager anticipation of the upcoming Friends reunion , fans have been scouring the internet for all details involving the fabulous five co-stars. Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox remained close since they portrayed Chandler Bing and Monica Geller.

But could the two actors be related? Here's everything we know about Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox potentially sharing family ties.

A new genealogical study by MyHeritage revealed how Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox are related.

Geneology experts with the company MyHeritage told CNN that a recent study revealed that Matthew and Courteney are 11th cousins. The experts discovered that Matthew and Courteney's shared relatives were named William Osbern Haskell III and Ellen Haskell, and they lived in England during the 1600s.

One of their sons, Roger Haskell, is Courteney's ancestor, and another son, William, is Matthew's ancestor. MyHeritage made this discovery by tracing the ancestry of Courteney's mother, Courteney Copeland, and Matthew's father, John Bennett Perry. The CEO of MyHeritage told CNN, "We went into this line very deeply. We checked every name. We found a lot of records that support it, and we have confidence that they are related."

While it's unclear if this study was initiated by the actors themselves or if pure curiosity on the part of the company was behind this inquiry, the discovery of a genetic link between the two actors is a surprise to anyone who eagerly anticipated their coupling-up on Friends. The pair played Chandler Bing and Monica Geller, who eventually married after a fling during Ross's (David Schwimmer) wedding in London. Both actors have discussed how well they get along and said that they have kept in touch over the years.