MoviePass Memes to Laugh at While Stuck on the Waitlist

I joined MoviePass in 2018 and let me tell you, I watched so many fabulous films from A Quiet Place to Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again on its dollar. Every time I was given a movie ticket in exchange for flashing my MoviePass, I was thrilled. “Woo, it worked,” I’d say to myself as I continued to snag several $13+ tickets a month despite only paying a steady rate of $10.

To be honest, I had no idea how the company made a profit — and frankly, I was too busy watching movies for practically nothing to care. But then one day, it all came tumbling down. MoviePass shared the devastating news that it was filing for bankruptcy. It was officially laid to rest in 2020.