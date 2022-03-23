Mr. Holland From 'The Courtship' Has a Few Different Jobs Outside of Reality TV

Mr. Holland's Instagram profile says he's a fashion model who hustles and motivates others. He also appears to be an actor. There's a post from December 2021 on the set of HBO's Insecure as an actor.

He also appeared in a promotional video for Loma Linda University Medical Center in California. Even though he's an actor and model, though, Mr. Holland's heart seems to be in the right place when it comes to Nicole and The Courtship.