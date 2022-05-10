Can Fans Expect a Second Season of The CW's Superhero Series 'Naomi'?

Some of the cast members who are expected to return include Kaci Walfall as the titular character, Cranston Johnson as Zumbado, and Alexander Wraith as Dee. If the show is renewed, viewers can also likelyexpect to see Mary-Charles Jones as Annabelle, Mouzam Makkar as Jennifer McDuffie, and Daniel Puig as Nathan.

Since all of these actors were so important throughout the first season of the show, it’s very likely they’ll return if an official renewal is announced.