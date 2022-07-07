Get Ready, 'National Treasure' Fans — a Disney Plus Spinoff Series Is on the Way!

What we do know about the show so far is that it began filming in February 2022, also per Collider. The website reports that the show will star the likes of Lisette Olivera, Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed, and Antonio Cipriano and will be a 10-episode series to start. Catherine Zeta-Jones is also part of the new cast.

Plot details aren't fully clear yet, but we know that the new show will follow Lisette's character as she attempts to locate and recover artifacts that have a personal connection to her family, much like the original films.

In April 2022, Deadline reported that Justin Bartha will guest-star on the new show, reprising his role from the films.