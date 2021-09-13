Nicole Beharie Is "Fascinated" By Her 'Scenes from a Marriage' Character

The actors are playing spouses Jonathan and Mira on the show, which is based on the 1973 Swedish series, Scener ur ett äktenskap.

After Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac' s undeniable chemistry on the red carpet at the 2021 Venice International Film Festival went viral, their miniseries, Scenes from a Marriage, has finally debuted on HBO.

The meal discussion soon turns sour, as Peter and Kate air out the grievances in their marriage.

The two duos interact in the first episode during an intimate dinner party. While the conversation is light at first, things soon take a turn when the four begin to discuss the imperfections in their respective relationships.

The first episode, which aired on Sept. 12, introduced viewers to the aforementioned couple and their imperfect union, and to another married duo, Kate ( Nicole Beharie ) and Peter (Corey Stoll).

Nicole Beharie hopes that Kate and Peter "figure it out" after 'Scenes from a Marriage.'

During the dinner party in "Innocence and Panic," Mira and Jonathan mention that a graduate student is interviewing them about their marriage. Peter then wonders why the grad student is only focusing on monogamous couples. Kate and Peter discuss the inner workings of their open relationship.Though the conversation isn't too serious at first, it soon becomes clear that things have become somewhat tense between them.

Kate recently ended a romance with someone she loved, which has made her feel depressed — especially because her husband doesn't want to hear about the breakup. Peter, on the other hand, is jealous that he hasn't been able to connect on a deeper level with someone other than his wife yet.

After their strained discussions at the dinner table, Mira speaks with Kate privately, while Jonathan interacts with Peter. Kate shares that they only opened their marriage up in the first place because Peter had been cheating on her. After Peter makes a loud remark and wakes up Mira and Jonathan's daughter, the two leave the residence. It's the last time that viewers will get to see them on Scenes from a Marriage. Actress Nicole Beharie opened up about her character and being part of the show to The New York Post.

"It's just the kind of nuance and delicate, really personal storytelling that I never imagined that I would get the opportunity to be part of," Nicole said about the series, before discussing her character. "We're getting to see what's beneath what they present, and I'm fascinated by that. It's reading between the lines and picking up little clues." Though the two are not in a great place when they leave the house, Nicole has faith that Peter and Kate will stay together beyond the miniseries.

"I think the beauty of it is that they're dealing with their dysfunction in real time," the actress shared. "There's a lot of dysfunction in relationships that people aren't willing to face head on. This couple is trying by any means necessary — maybe even in odd ways to some — to figure out what works for them. So, I think they probably will stay together and figure it out."

