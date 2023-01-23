Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Getty TikTokers Slam Man’s “Kind” Gesture Towards Whataburger Worker, Say He Got Him Fired By Mustafa Gatollari Jan. 23 2023, Published 9:53 a.m. ET

A TikToker is being criticized for his random act of kindness in gassing up a Whataburger employee to their manager after he was assisted on New Year's Eve.

Article continues below advertisement

@TheDadBot's video went viral on the popular social media platform and inspired a variety of different responses from other users on the application. Some said that telling the manager about the worker's actions may have done more harm than good, while others praised the man's attempt at speaking positively on behalf of the employee.

Article continues below advertisement

@TheDadBot begins his video by speaking in the camera: "I don't know that young man's name but we're about to go have a talk with his manager."

Source: TikTok | @thedadbot

Article continues below advertisement

The clip then cuts to the TikToker who approaches the counter to speak to the young Whataburger employee. He asks if he can speak to their manager and the worker immediately goes and gets them.

Source: TikTok | @thedadbot

Article continues below advertisement

The TikToker then approaches the manager telling him that he wants to talk with him really quickly and explain what happened with the Whataburger worker. He says that when he came into the restaurant earlier he needed change for a hundred dollar bill.

Source: TikTok | @thedadbot

Article continues below advertisement

So he tells the young man that he needed to buy an orange juice because he had low blood sugar and he handed the kid the hundred dollar bill to pay for the orange juice. The employee, so concerned about the man's low blood sugar, refused to charge him for the OJ, the TikToker tells the manager.

Source: TikTok | @thedadbot

Article continues below advertisement

He tells the manager that he owes them an orange juice but that he also has an "awesome young man there," adding, "and even that night when I was leaving he asked are you good? Do you need anything else?"

Source: TikTok | @thedadbot

Article continues below advertisement

The TikToker ended his video by speaking into the camera and saying that he's confident there are "good kids out there" and while it's evident that he believed he did a good deed by talking to the Whataburger employee's manager about how "solid" of a person the teen was. there were tons of other users on the platform who believe that the man hurt way more than he helped.

Source: TikTok | @thedadbot

Article continues below advertisement

A number of people remarked that they weren't exactly feeling the reaction that the manager had to the news that one of his workers was genuinely concerned about a customer and left such a remarkable impression on them that they felt the need to go out of their way to talk to the manager about it.

Source: TikTok | @thedadbot

Article continues below advertisement

And then there were those who were convinced that all the manager heard was that one of his workers gave away product to a customer for free, which would ultimately fall on the employee's head. Some even went so far as to say that the TikToker's words may've precipitated the young man's termination from his job.

Source: TikTok | @thedadbot