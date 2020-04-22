The Internet's Heart Is Collectively Breaking for This Pup in Quarantine

Warning: incredibly heartbreaking image ahead! Well, at least if you really don't like to see sad pups. And, honestly, who wants to see a sad dog? In this strange time of quarantine thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic, many dogs are pretty excited to see that their humans get to be with them all day as they work from home.

This writer is currently writing with a smiley pittie sleeping on her lap and it's safe to say that both of us are pretty happy with the situation. Though the world is scary right now, there's nothing like a dog to make it better.

But not every dog is as excited about being cooped up inside all day. Costume designer Rashida Ellis snapped a pic of her English bulldog on April 21 and it's safe to say that just about everyone who saw it had their heart broken immediately. She captioned the photo, saying, "Big Poppa has been so sad today, I think he miss playing with the kids in the building. He just watches them from the patio."

Big Poppa has been so sad today, I think he miss playing with the kids in the building. He just watches them from the patio pic.twitter.com/gVooqvZ5oI — Rae Elle (@RaeElle) April 22, 2020

The sweet, wrinkly pup appeared to be staring down at the kids playing below him, not understanding why he can't go down and play with them too. The dog is known as Big Poppa, or Pop the Bulldog, or BiggieSmalls, but, whatever you call him doesn't matter nearly as much as his sweet, crestfallen face. As Maisie Williams eloquently put it, "not being dramatic but I would literally die for big poppa". Maisie, we, and it's safe to say everyone else, agree.