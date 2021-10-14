TikTok's Scalp-Popping Trend Should Be Added to Your "Do Not Try List," STAT

Another day, another TikTok trend giving us the heebie-jeebies! Folks who are avid users of the app know it’s super common to come across trends, challenges, and comedy sketches that give you pause. With so many creators determined to become the next TikTok star, users often jump on the bandwagon to create questionable content. And the scalp-popping TikTok trend is the latest to rear its ugly head.

So, what exactly is scalp-popping? Get comfortable as we give you the rundown about why it’s a no-no!