Logo
Home > Entertainment > TikTok
scalp-popping TikTok trend
Source: @yanasemerly/TikTok

TikTok's Scalp-Popping Trend Should Be Added to Your "Do Not Try List," STAT

By

Oct. 14 2021, Published 1:41 p.m. ET

Another day, another TikTok trend giving us the heebie-jeebies! Folks who are avid users of the app know it’s super common to come across trends, challenges, and comedy sketches that give you pause. With so many creators determined to become the next TikTok star, users often jump on the bandwagon to create questionable content. And the scalp-popping TikTok trend is the latest to rear its ugly head.

So, what exactly is scalp-popping? Get comfortable as we give you the rundown about why it’s a no-no!

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok’s scalp-popping trend is all about making a pop sound with your scalp.

Some people truly need a pop of reality! TikTok’s scalp-popping trend consists of quickly yanking a handful of your precious strands, twisting them, and producing a popping sound. For some odd reason, this trend has become the newest thing for creators to test drive.

Scalp-popping TikTok
Source: TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

The senseless trend gained major traction after TikToker @yanasemerly posted a video of herself and a friend. In her TikTok, her friend takes a handful of her hair, twists it lightly in a clockwise motion, then yanks her hair for dear life. And alas, the popping sound can be heard.

The girls are shocked by the sound and react by gasping and laughing. Foolishly, they switch positions, so the friend can experience it, too. For the most part, users in the comments are gung-ho about trying the trend out for themselves.

“Try this on me,” one user commented.

“I have a headache now. Is this supposed to happen?” another user commented.

Article continues below advertisement

The effects of scalp-popping can be super damaging to your health.

Anyone with an inkling of sense might think that the effects of scalp-popping can take a toll on your overall health and hair. And of course, it’s true.

Article continues below advertisement

Anthony Youn, M.D., a Detroit-based plastic surgeon, explained what exactly occurs with the trend.

“This is called scalp-popping where you pull the hair so hard, that you pop the galea (soft tissue) off of the skull that creates a popping sound,” Dr. Youn said.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Metro UK, Dr. Youn explained in a now-deleted TikTok that creators need to stop doing this trend STAT.

“Please don’t do this,” Dr. Youn wrote in the comments. “It can tear the inside of the scalp, which can bleed a ton on the inside.”

And in case you’re out of the loop, internal bleeding can cause symptoms including lightheadedness, pain, shortness of breath, a rapid heart rate, and more — per Verywell Health. Complications from internal bleeding can also lead to "shock and tissue death."

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, this is not the only TikTok trend that has caused doctors to issue warnings. From the Blackout Challenge, which led to many people attempting to asphyxiate themselves for as long as possible, to the Penny Challenge, which saw people playing with electricity, the possibilities for TikTok users potentially harming themselves are endless.

That said, we urge users to leave the scalp-popping trend alone. There are various challenges to participate in that won’t put your health at risk. You can also try other things for leisure such as reading a book or learning a new skill — activities that won’t leave you looking stupid and possibly damaging your health.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

The Penny Challenge Is Another TikTok Trend You Definitely Want to Skip

TikTok's Dangerous "Blackout Challenge" Linked to Another Child Death

Don't Try These at Home — These Are TikTok's 7 Most Dangerous Challenges to Date

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.