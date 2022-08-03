Mutants in the MCU Could Mean the Introduction of a Much More Dangerous Species

Because Ms. Marvel ends with Damage Control, a government organization, as the main villain, it’s only sensible that further government organizations will begin threatening the lives of further mutants, heroes, and civilians.

In the comic books, a man named Bolivar Trask believes that mutants will signal the end of humanity. His anti-mutant stance is often seen as a metaphor for racism, and while he eventually sacrifices himself to save humanity, not all Sentinel-controlling villains do the same.