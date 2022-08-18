Grab Your Baskets Because 'She-Hulk' Episode 1 Was Chock-Full of Marvel Easter Eggs
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 1 on Disney Plus.
Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) didn't ask her cousin Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) to make her a Hulk. All she wants to do is focus on her career! However, the first episode of She-Hulk made it clear that Jen can't escape her Hulk-sized destiny no matter how hard she tries to run from it.
But let's set aside Jen's call to action for a moment. While Jen was hulking out and debating Steve Rogers's (Chris Evans) virginity with Bruce, we were keeping our eyes peeled for all of the Marvel Easter eggs cleverly hidden throughout She-Hulk Episode 1.
Did you spot them all? Here are the ones we found.
1. Iron Man's helmet
The first episode of She-Hulk made it clear that Bruce misses his scientist BFF Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) even more than Jen misses her pre-Hulk life. As Jen spots one of Tony's old Iron Man masks in Bruce's Mexican bungalow, the Avengers melodic theme plays softly in the background.
2. The Saakaran spaceship
Where was the "Saakaran Ship Crossing" sign? The ship that triggered Jen's life-changing transformation was from the planet Saakar. Remember when Bruce (well rather, the Hulk) was Saakar's gladiator-like champion in Thor: Ragnarok?
Could someone from Saakar be on the hunt for the planet's money-maker? Bruce makes an offhand comment that he needs to investigate why that ship appeared in the first place.
3. Black Widow's lullaby
Bruce is just a bit jealous that Jen is able to control her rage in her She-Hulk form so easily. Determined to have some sort of Hulk seniority over her, Bruce points out that Jen still can't control reverting back to her human form.
When Jen asks how Bruce did it, he replies, "Usually I'd fall out of a jet, or I'd get knocked out by a robot and I'd wake up as Banner. Or Natasha, for a little while, would tell me a lullaby."
Bruce is referring to Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) calmly reminding the Hulk in Avengers: Age of Ultron that the "sun was getting really low." Nat's words had a calming effect on the Hulk.
Jen skeptically asks Bruce to walk her through exactly how the lullaby helped. Bruce has to think for a moment and he realizes that he doesn't actually have a good answer for his cousin.
4. Bruce's lab
Remember when Nat was still alive and she joined Steve, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), and Smart Hulk at a diner in Avengers: Endgame? Remember?
Bruce's Avengers besties were understandably perplexed by his new Smart Hulk form.
Bruce explained that after the Avengers' crushing loss in Avengers: Infinity War, he realized he needed to stop fighting against the Hulk and embrace him. He explains that he spent 18 months in a gamma lab trying to figure out how to fuse Hulk and Banner together.
However, what Bruce failed to mention were his gamma lab's excellent beachside views! We finally get to see Bruce's gamma lab in action during the first episode of She-Hulk.
5. Steve Rogers, America's ... well, you know.
In the funniest Marvel post-credits scene of all time, Jen finally gets Bruce to reveal that Steve did in fact lose his virginity on a USO tour. Naturally, fans on Twitter immediately speculated if the woman in question was Peter Quill's grandmother! All we know for certain is that it wasn't Mephisto.
New episodes of She-Hulk drop every Thursday on Disney Plus.