Ever since its NBC debut in 2016, This Is Us has captivated audiences young and old with its brilliant storytelling, jaw-dropping cliffhangers, and difficult topics. But now that the series is coming to an end, fans are desperate for more shows that celebrate the ups and downs of existing as part of a family.

Many TV shows have tackled the varying dynamics between family members, what it’s like to grow up, and how to survive when you stop getting along with the people you were raised with (or the parents who raised you).

But these are the most heartfelt, impactful, and, yes, sometimes heartbreaking options.