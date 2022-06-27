The MCU's Next Big Thing Could Basically Be Their Version of 'Harry Potter'

The new phase of the MCU has been prolific, if nothing else. Between the Disney Plus series and multiple movie releases now that movie theaters are back in session, we’ve transitioned through the MCU in a grand way. When WandaVision came out in early 2021, no one knew what to expect from Marvel’s foray into serialized television. But just over a year later, Marvel series are a staple in the universe, and now, Strange Academy could be the next big series.