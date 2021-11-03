Terry Bradshaw Is an NFL Icon — What's His Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Terry's net worth is $45 million. The outlet also reported that Terry's annual TV salary is $5 million. It's not clear how much he makes from all of his television appearances individually, but he is on TV quite a bit. Besides The Bradshaw Bunch, Terry is on Fox NFL Sunday as a sports commentator and analyst.

Terry Bradshaw is a former professional football play and current sports commentator and reality TV star. He appears on The Bradshaw Bunch, a reality show that chronicles the Bradshaw family life.

But even outside of sports and television, Terry has dipped his toes in many other forms of revenue that add to his now impressive net worth. He has spoken before about buying and selling planes for profit, much like people flip houses to sell.

He has also invested in real estate over the years, which led to the sale of multiple properties which, in turn, brought more income.