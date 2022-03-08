Clayton's Season of 'The Bachelor' Will Wrap Up with a Two-Night Finale

Clayton's Season of 'The Bachelor' Will Wrap Up with a Two-Night FinaleBy Shannon Raphael
Mar. 8 2022, Published 11:31 a.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 26 of The Bachelor.
Following a dramatic and tear-filled season, Bachelor fans were looking forward to getting some resolution for the major Season 26 storylines when lead Clayton Echard reunited with his cast-off contestants on the Women Tell All.
During the two-hour special, which aired on March 7, Shanae Ankney refused to apologize to the other ladies for Shrimp-Gate, while Sarah Hamrick was unclear about whether she ever said that Clayton cried on their date.
Many viewers, therefore, left the Women Tell All with more questions than answers.
Plus, former contestants Sierra Jackson and Teddi Wright hinted that Clayton's journey will end with a lot of heartbreak, so fans may be wondering when exactly the Season 26 finale will air. Unsurprisingly, ABC has turned the conclusion into a mult-night affair. Read on to find out when you need to tune in.
'The Bachelor' Season 26 finale schedule is a multi-night event.
The ABC series has long aired on Monday nights, but this schedule often changes at the end of each season. The Women Tell All aired on Monday, March 7, and the three remaining women (Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia, and Gabby Windey) will continue their journeys in Iceland with the overnight dates in the Fantasy Suites on Tuesday, March 8.
After the three women have their private dates, the lead generally narrows the group down to two finalists. As the teasers have suggested, Clayton may not get the opportunity to have a typical pre-finale rose ceremony, as there are rumors that one of his final three women will actually self-eliminate ahead of the finale.
Following what will surely be a cliffhanger ending in Iceland, Clayton's finale will air March 14. It's unclear at this time whether there will be any sort of typical Bachelor proposal, or if Clayton will even be in a relationship with one of his finalists at the end.
Though the After the Final Rose special — when Clayton sits down with the two eliminated women and his final pick — typically airs on the same night as the finale, things are different for Season 26.
The long-awaited ATFR episode, which Jesse Palmer will also host, will cap off the season on Tuesday, March 15.
As Jesse shared at the end of the Women Tell All, he and Clayton "still don't know" how it will end. That may explain why the ATFR special is airing on its own night.
Who does Clayton pick on 'The Bachelor'?
While sites like Reality Steve often have unsubstantiated insight into the conclusions of any given season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, Clayton's ending has proven to be spoiler-proof.
Though Clayton has said that he did "find love" on the show, it remains to be seen whether he found self-love, if he is currently with one of the women from his season, or if he has an unrequited connection with one of his finalists.
How exactly will it all end on The Bachelor? You'll have to tune in to find out.
The Bachelor airs on ABC, and you can also catch episodes on Hulu.