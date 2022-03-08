Clayton's Season of 'The Bachelor' Will Wrap Up with a Two-Night Finale

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 26 of The Bachelor.

Following a dramatic and tear-filled season, Bachelor fans were looking forward to getting some resolution for the major Season 26 storylines when lead Clayton Echard reunited with his cast-off contestants on the Women Tell All.

During the two-hour special, which aired on March 7, Shanae Ankney refused to apologize to the other ladies for Shrimp-Gate, while Sarah Hamrick was unclear about whether she ever said that Clayton cried on their date.