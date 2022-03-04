She's a Bloodthirsty Sensation! Here's the Episode Schedule for Hulu's Biopic Miniseries 'The Dropout'

The con artist, who many have likened to a deep-voiced Steve Jobs knockoff, hid her and Theranos's lies for years, becoming "the world's youngest female self-made billionaire" in the process. When fraud and deception involve public health, rage ensues.

From the minds of executive producer and showrunner Liz Meriwether and executive producer Rebecca Jarvis, Hulu's new biopic miniseries The Dropout — based on journalist Rebecca Jarvis' podcast of the same name — stars Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried as the disgraced Theranos founder.