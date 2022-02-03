Netflix Announces a 'Tinder Swindler' Podcast to Accompany the Documentary Film

Netflix Announces a 'Tinder Swindler' Podcast to Accompany the Documentary FilmBy Allison DeGrushe
Feb. 3 2022, Published 2:41 p.m. ET
Though Netflix is best known as a streaming service, the Los Angeles-based corporation has expanded its empire with a podcast initiative. From series-themed podcasts like The Crown: The Official Podcast and Rebel Robin: Surviving Hawkins, the possibilities are endless, and the future looks promising for the entertainment production company.
Now, the streaming giant is preparing to launch an original investigative podcast to accompany its documentary film The Tinder Swindler. The three-part audio miniseries will capture the attention of enthusiastic true-crime lovers and delve deeper into the story of conman Simon Leviev. Here's everything we know about the upcoming podcast, The Making of a Swindler.
What can listeners expect from 'The Making of a Swindler' podcast?
The episodic series will release as part of Netflix's popular documentary podcast, You Can't Make This Up, which goes behind the scenes of its most acclaimed original content.
According to Netflix, The Making of a Swindler vows to "dig deeper into the life and methods of the infamous Tinder Swindler, with each episode exposing more of his lies and the people who actively — or unwittingly — supported him."
"We learn about the mistakes he made and the lessons he learned, going all the way back to his childhood," Netflix added. The same team behind the film will be involved — RAW is producing, with producer Bernadette Higgins and director Felicity Morris serving as hosts.
The Making of a Swindler may also call back to the documentary, touching upon the traumas Cecilie Fjelljøy, Pernilla Sjoholm, and Ayleen Charlotte went through and how they teamed up to stop the Swindler's fraudulent behavior.
When will 'The Making of a Swindler' be released?
The first two episodes of The Making Of A Swindler will be available on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
The first episode, titled "The Theatre of the Con," examines the titular criminal's posse. Netflix plans on digging into the lives of the Swindler's bodyguard and his supposed "business partner," as well as a candid discussion with his driver, Jamal, to find out if any of them were in on the scam or simply victims.
The second episode, "Who Is the Real Simon?" features co-hosts Felicity and Bernie analyzing the criminal mastermind's thought processes and methods to develop such an intricate plan.
"They meet with a forensic psychologist who specializes in con artists, to better understand the psychology behind what is known as 'the love con,'" the official synopsis reads. Then, the duo travels back to Finland to observe how Simon learned from his past mistakes and elevated his strategies.
Episode 3, "The Rabbi's Son," premieres on Feb. 16 and concludes the audio miniseries. In the final episode, the hosts offer listeners a chance to explore Simon's upbringing in Tel Aviv.
The third episode includes co-host Felicity speaking with an "Israeli police officer who has been on Simon's tail since 2011, and describes his earliest cons when he was working as a babysitter."
The Making of a Swindler will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your preferred streaming platform. To hold you until then, stream the documentary The Tinder Swindler now, exclusively on Netflix.