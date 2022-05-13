A Major Update on the Future of the 'Law & Order' Revival

Dedicated detectives by the names of Lennie Briscoe (Jerry Orbach) and Rey Curtis (Benjamin Bratt) walked so that Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) could run.

Starring Sam Waterston as the series lead, the Law & Order franchise got its start in 1990. More than three decades and several spinoffs later, the series — which ended its first run in May of 2010 — made its return to TV for another round.