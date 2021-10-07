Ken Barlow Hasn't Been on 'Coronation Street' Lately — Where Is He and Is He Coming Back?

According to Coronation Street's IMDb , William is still acting on the show. But according to The Guardian , William caught COVID-19 and took some time away from the show to recover in March 2021. Thankfully, he recovered and went back to work on Coronation Street.

William's temporary absence didn't stop the show from continuing, however. Episodes were still being filmed throughout the pandemic. It's possible that fans are just now seeing those episodes from his time away and assumed he wouldn't be coming back.

But William doesn't have plans to leave the show anytime soon. In fact, he told BBC Breakfast that he loves his job.

"It’s a happy place to be," William said. "I love going to work. You get job satisfaction and you get continuity, which is not usual for actors." But he did say that he did think about leaving Coronation Street a long time ago when he was in his 40s. Now, he's in his 80s.