Bollywood Actor Rishi Kapoor Dies in Mumbai After Two-Year Illness

His family noted that the cause of death was not COVID-19 . Here’s what we know about the tragic loss.

Just one day after the death of Bollywood icon Irrfan Khan , another prolific Indian actor has passed away. Rishi Kapoor , who rose to fame playing the romantic lead in dozens of Hindi cinema projects, died on April 30 at the age of 67.

What happened to Rishi Kapoor?

The father of two’s PR team confirmed on Wednesday, April 29 that Rishi had been admitted to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai earlier that day. "He’s not well and so he’s hospitalized," an official statement read. "His wife Neetu Kapoor is by his side."

Source: Getty Images

In a post on her Instagram page published shortly after Rishi’s death, Neetu revealed that her husband succumbed to cancer. "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 a.m. IST in [the] hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia," a message from the family states. "He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents," the letter continues. "Family, friends, food, and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."

The Kapoors took this opportunity to urge fans to continue practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. "In this hour of personal loss, we also recognize the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time," the family writes. "There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all [Rishi’s] fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

Source: Instagram