We'll Have to Wait Longer Than a Flash for the Return of 'The Flash'By Jamie Lerner
Dec. 14 2021, Published 2:57 p.m. ET
To close out the first half of The Flash Season 8, the series went on a journey through a special five-episode event titled “Armageddon.” The title, as we now know, comes from its biblical predecessor as the final battle between Good and Evil before the Day of Judgment.
Throughout the first four episodes in the arc, the rivalry between Barry Allen/The Flash and Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash comes to a head.
Lauded by many as the highest form of the crossover genre on television, The Flash: Armageddon is now coming to a close in its fifth and final episode. But that’s not the end of The Flash (phew!), so when does the show return after its midseason hiatus?
‘The Flash’ will return on a different night in March 2022.
Luckily for us, the CW has already released its midseason schedule, which means we know that The Flash is definitely returning. And although we can’t be sure, it can’t come back without a Flash, so Barry Allen will likely win the almighty Armageddon.
But will Eobard Thawne continue to be a threat? He always seems to come back just when we think he’s finally been thwarted.
According to the official CW press release, The Flash will make its comeback on Wednesday, March 9 at 8 p.m. EST. Yes, The Flash is switching nights come March, so start planning your schedules accordingly.
This is because in January, the Season 2 premiere of Superman & Lois will take over The Flash’s normal 8 p.m. EST slot. For continuity’s sake, it makes more sense to move The Flash over one night once it comes back.
The final episode of ‘The Flash: Armageddon’ will reveal a whole slew of new storylines … and a new character.
Although she’s not new to the Arrowverse, a character new to The Flash is coming back to the universe to help defeat Reverse Flash once and for all. Katherine McNamara returns to the Arrowverse after two years, reprising her role as Mia Queen/Green Arrow. At the end of Arrow, Mia Queen’s storyline wasn’t totally wrapped up. Fans had a lot of questions and now we might finally get some answers.
Mia’s brother William is kidnapped at the end of Arrow, and Mia has no idea who took him. Will she finally get her brother back in The Flash? "What I love so much about what they gave me to do in this episode is that Mia really is on a precipice," Katherine explained in an interview with ComicBook.com.
She continued, “She's been struggling for the last couple of years, dealing with not only taking on this mantle that she was not necessarily prepared to take on and feeling as though she's failing at doing so, and failing the promises that she made to her father on his deathbed."
In “Armageddon, Part 5,” Mia returns to the Arrowverse to make good on her promise to “keep her family safe to uphold the legacy and to protect the city.” Perhaps when The Flash returns to primetime in March on its new day, a whole new plotline will take center stage. If Barry really does defeat Eobard at last, Mia’s return to the Arrowverse will be a welcome new story.
Tune into the mid-season premiere of The Flash on Wednesday, March 9 at 8 p.m. EST on the CW.