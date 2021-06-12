Why Did 'The Blacklist' Change Nights?

It's a bit jarring for fans of a show whenever the time it's supposed to air is changed mid-season, or it's moved to an entirely different night. That happened with Ghost Hunters in the first season when new episodes of our show played back to back and then took a few weeks off for whatever reason. While many would argue that with a litany of streaming options and people deciding when they want to watch new episodes of their favorite shows, that doesn't matter. But that hasn't stopped fans of The Blacklist from wondering when the next episode is playing.

Well, NBC needed to make a few changes to its schedule and that's due in part to the kick-off of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Coverage of the games has caused some shifts which means that fans of The Blacklist will have to wait a little longer than usual to see how the events of Season 8 unfold.

It's the second-to-last episode in the season, so it wouldn't make sense for NBC to go and alter its time, as well as pushing back the Season 8 finale to June 23, 2021.

So fans of the series were excited at the prospect of checking out a new episode of The Blacklist on Friday, June 11, however they learned that it would be put off until the following week. Instead, The Blacklist Season 8, episode 21 will actually debut on Wednesday, June 16 2021 on NBC.

There will inevitably be people who are asking: "What time is 'The Blacklist' on tonight?"

If you're trying to stream The Blacklist, only Season 1 of the series is currently available on Peacock. It's not available on Hulu, and Netflix is currently rocking only the first seven seasons of the show.

The streaming giant reportedly inked a deal where they paid out some $2 million per episode of the series to appear on their platform, which could be a big reason why Seasons 2-7 aren't appearing on Peacock and why Hulu has been ultimately left out of the picture.

The Blacklist has been going strong for several seasons and hasn't shown any signs of stopping. James Spader's Raymond "Red" Reddington character is a fan favorite, despite the fact that the man doesn't seem very concerned with the business of acting. In an interview with the Boston Globe Spader said: "I’ve had a lazy career."

He continued, "Sometimes one film a year, sometimes none. I’m walking around in the street and doing this other thing, living, that I’m much more interested in. I just do some acting on the side. I’m absolutely the polar opposite of that in that I work very hard when I’m working but I’m just someone who doesn’t like to act too much."

#TheBlacklist is going to keep you waiting just a little longer. Wednesday, June 16 on @NBC, it's all happening. pic.twitter.com/RLMXCKexYR — The Blacklist (@NBCBlacklist) June 11, 2021