Heather Dubrow on the 'RHOC' Season 16 Finale: "I’ve Never Ended a Season Like This"

The Season 16 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County sent the internet into a tizzy. OG housewife Heather Dubrow returned to the series after a years-long hiatus and reunited with her old frenemy, Shannon Beador.

In addition, two new housewives — Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener — joined the cast and shook things up. Jen’s rocky relationship with her husband Ryne Holliday has seemed to come to a head, while Noella’s soon-to-be-ex-husband, “Sweet James" Bergener, served her with divorce papers in another language.