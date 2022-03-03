Heather Dubrow on the 'RHOC' Season 16 Finale: "I’ve Never Ended a Season Like This"By Pretty Honore
Mar. 2 2022, Published 9:53 p.m. ET
The Season 16 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County sent the internet into a tizzy. OG housewife Heather Dubrow returned to the series after a years-long hiatus and reunited with her old frenemy, Shannon Beador.
In addition, two new housewives — Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener — joined the cast and shook things up. Jen’s rocky relationship with her husband Ryne Holliday has seemed to come to a head, while Noella’s soon-to-be-ex-husband, “Sweet James" Bergener, served her with divorce papers in another language.
Since then, alliances have been formed, lines have been drawn, and the Season 16 reunion will certainly be a warzone. But when is the Season 16 finale of RHOC? Read on to find out.
When is the Season 16 finale of ‘RHOC’? Everything we know.
It’s unclear exactly when the Season 16 finale of RHOC will air, but past seasons give some indication of when we might expect it. With the exception of earlier seasons (and one filmed during the height of COVID-19), most seasons of RHOC tend to have a duration of between 20 and 23 episodes.
With this in mind, it’s likely that the Season 16 finale will come sometime in early to mid-May.
Though details about the finale are a mystery at this time, Heather gave some inside scoop on what viewers can expect in an interview with Hollywood Life. She explained, “I’ve never ended a season like this before so that was sort of weird and interesting and cool.”
“And then the connectivity between the cast and the real relationships between several cast members is such an amazing foundation to then move forward with for the next season. I have no idea where it goes from there, but it’ll be interesting to see,” Heather added.
Though Season 16 is well underway, there's still time for plenty of bridges to be burned ahead of the finale. In an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Shannon teased that the ladies will go out with a bang. “You'll have to wait and see how the show plays out,” Shannon told Andy Cohen.
When is the ‘RHOC’ Season 16 reunion?
Because the date of the Season 16 finale is yet to be confirmed, the same goes for the reunion. If showrunners follow the same schedule as they have in the past, the reunion will air in the weeks following the finale in two or three parts. When that time comes, Shannon told Andy that she has a few choice words for her co-stars. After all, “that's what the reunion is for,” she hinted.
Emily Simpson also shared her thoughts on the Season 16 reunion in an interview with UsWeekly. The RHOC star argued that reunions are uncomfortable, but totally necessary. And this time, she’s walking in “prepared.” Emily told Us, “It’s like the Super Bowl. You film a regular season, then you just don’t go to the Super Bowl?”
She added, “It’s one day out of your life so just go and get through it.”
Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.