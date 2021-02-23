'Nomadland' Brings Viewers Inside the Corporate Ghost Town of Empire, Nev.

Chloe Zhao's biggest project yet has arrived on Hulu just in time for awards season. Nomadland , starring and produced by two-time Academy Award winner Frances McDormand (Fargo; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), tells the story of Fern, a woman who leaves her hometown of Empire, Nev. to travel around the American West.

The film opens with a title card that gives some background into Fern's situation. The gypsum plant in Empire, Nev. — which had been operated by United States Gypsum Corporation (USG) for 88 years — closed on Jan. 31, 2011. Seven months later, the entire Empire zip code became discontinued, forcing the residents of Empire (many of whom worked for USG) to figure out new plans.

So, where exactly is Empire in Nomadland? Is it possible to visit today? And how much of Nomadland is a true story? Keep reading.