Where Was the Super Raunchy Season 4 of ‘Love Island Usa’ Filmed? Not on an Island, That’s for Sure

For those who don't know, the BAFTA winner has a thick Scottish accent — like thick thick. Not only that, but little sayings and slang are different in the U.K. than they are in the U.S.

“I think the hardest thing will be the language,” Iain Stirling relayed to The Arizona Republic. “I don't even know what you call it if someone mugs someone off. I don't even know what you'd say. What do you call that in America when a boy is mugging you off?”